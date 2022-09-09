x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat dead time and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.
Credit: AP
FILE - A pitch clock is deployed to restrict pitcher preparation times during a minor league baseball game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Greensboro Grasshoppers, July 13, 2022, in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.

The decision on the clock and shift limits by the sport's 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of players on the panel. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.

“Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor league personnel and a wide range of fans — from the most loyal to casual observers — have recognized the collective impact of these changes in making the game even better and more enjoyable,” Manfred said in a statement.

Until last winter, MLB needed one year advance notice to make changes to on-field rules without the approval of the players' association. The union agreed in the March lockout settlement to establish the committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.

“Players live the game — day in and day out. On-field rules and regulations impact their preparation, performance, and ultimately, the integrity of the game itself,” the union said in a statement. “Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that players raised.”

RELATED: MLB postseason schedule announced, World Series starts Oct. 28

RELATED: MLB players' association trying to unionize minor leaguers

RELATED: Why the MLBPA pushing to unionize minor league players is so important for baseball

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. DeWine: 'Ohioans are the heart of the new silicon heartland'

Before You Leave, Check This Out