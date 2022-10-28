Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina reveal they secretly got married

In an Instagram post, newlyweds Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela revealed they got married last week.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Beauty pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina secretly got married last week after revealing the two had been in a relationship.

In an Instagram post, newlyweds Fabiola Valentín, from Puerto Rico, and Mariana Varela, from Argentina, said "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22."

The post features videos and pictures of the couple traveling together, their marriage proposal and rings.

After posting the announcement, fellow beauty queens shared their support and congratulating the women.

Valentín, who had previously been in the Top 3 for the 2019 Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition, was selected to the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2020. Varela also made it into the Top 10 that year.