x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Nation World

Minnesota animal shelter throws birthday party for 100-year-old volunteer

The Animal Humane Society threw a 100th birthday bash in Golden Valley for Charlotte Beegle, who has been volunteering at the shelter since 1988.
Credit: Animal Humane Society
Charlotte Beegle, 100, had her birthday party at the shelter where she's volunteered for over three decades.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After making a difference in thousands of animals' lives, a Minnesota volunteer got to celebrate her 100th birthday in the best way possible: with kittens and cupcakes. 

Animal Humane Society staff threw Charlotte Beegle a 100th birthday party Tuesday at the organization's Golden Valley shelter. 

Shelter staff said Beegle is "a special lady" who has been volunteering for Animal Humane Society since 1988, when her husband passed away. That's over three decades! 

Over those three decades, Beegle has walked dogs, played with cats, filed, stuffed letters, and helped out at the organization's annual Walk for Animals. She hasn't just helped animals get adopted from Animal Humane Society; she's taken them in herself. Her current pet is a cat named Eddie. 

Staff said Beegle is still going strong -- she has no plans to stop volunteering.  

TOP STORY: Seniors get bunny hugs, thanks to a soft-hearted teen with a plan

Credit: Animal Humane Society
Staff said Beegle has no plans to stop volunteering.

Related Articles