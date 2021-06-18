Mike Pence heckled at conservative conference

A few attendees shouted, 'Traitor!' as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference

ORLANDO, Fla — Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday during a speech.

A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!" as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address.

“It's great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority!" Pence said.

At least one of the hecklers was removed by security, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting "traitor!" pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021