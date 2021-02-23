Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday

Elizabeth "Snooky" Howard celebrated a special milestone Tuesday.

Elizabeth "Snooky" Howard celebrated her 100th birthday on February 23.

Howard has been an active member for the Midland community for years. Her family says she is an avid bridge player and bird watcher.

Since she couldn't have a big party to celebrate, she had two smaller celebrations for her special day, with her family celebrating on Feb. 21 and Manor Park holding a small party on Tuesday.

"I just know that living to be 100 is a gift from God. I walked a lot in my younger days. Still do. That helped me, I know but you couldn't do it without Him," Howard said.