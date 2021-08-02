Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes

Police say a Michigan man who was fatally injured when a cannon exploded in a backyard during a baby shower was within 15 feet of the device when the blast occurred.
Police say 26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva, of Hartland, was struck by metal shrapnel in Saturday night’s explosion outside a home in Genesee County's Gaines Township, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.
He died later at a hospital. Michigan State Police say four or five people were in the backyard when the homeowner fired the small cannon as a family was celebrating a baby’s pending arrival.
Silva was standing about 10 to 15 feet away and was the only person struck by shrapnel.
The case is expected to be sent to the Genesee County prosecutor for review.