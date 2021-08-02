Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes

Silva was standing about 10 to 15 feet away and was the only person struck by shrapnel.

Police say a Michigan man who was fatally injured when a cannon exploded in a backyard during a baby shower was within 15 feet of the device when the blast occurred.

Police say 26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva, of Hartland, was struck by metal shrapnel in Saturday night’s explosion outside a home in Genesee County's Gaines Township, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

He died later at a hospital. Michigan State Police say four or five people were in the backyard when the homeowner fired the small cannon as a family was celebrating a baby’s pending arrival.

Silva was standing about 10 to 15 feet away and was the only person struck by shrapnel.