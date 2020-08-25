x
Miami officer's wife dies after getting locked in his police SUV

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees as she spent about four hours in the vehicle.
Credit: Marco Curaba/shutterstock.com

MIAMI SHORES, Fla — Authorities say a Florida police officer’s wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon.

Investigators are treating the death of 56-year-old Clara Paulino as an accident. 

She died Friday afternoon while her 58-year-old husband Aristides Paulino was sleeping in their Miami Shores home after finishing a midnight shift.

Officials say she had climbed into the backseat of his marked SUV to find something when the doors somehow closed, and a self-locking mechanism engaged. 

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees as she spent about four hours in the vehicle.