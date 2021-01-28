Idaho dad wins the lottery - for the sixth time

Lottery officials say Bryan Moss purchased the winning ticket at the ExtraMile store on Eagle Road and E. Goldstone Drive.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man is starting the new year off right. Bryan Moss is the latest big lottery winner in Idaho.

Moss claimed the top prize for the $250,000 Crossword scratch game at the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise Thursday morning.

He bought the winning ticket at the ExtraMile convenience store on Eagle Road and E. Goldstone Drive in Meridian.

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” said Moss who owns the Newko Sport and Nutrition health store in Meridian.

This is the sixth time that Moss has won a large prize from the Idaho Lottery, however it is the first top prize and by far the largest.

Moss said he plans to put his winnings aside for his daughter’s education.