Did anyone win Friday's $515 million Mega Millions jackpot?

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was the ninth-largest in the lottery game's history. Here are the winning numbers.

WASHINGTON — Friday night's Mega Millions drawing had a chance for a lucky winner to walk away with over half a billion dollars, after no one picked all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 17, 18, 48 and the MegaBall was 8. The Megaplier was 3x.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone had picked the jackpot-winning numbers or what the estimated amount would increase to for Tuesday if nobody selected them. If one person wins it, the cash option is $346.3 million, according to Mega Millions.

The estimated jackpot was up to $515 million for Friday night. It was the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

After Tuesday's drawing, five people won at least $1 million. Two of them in California, one in Delaware and one in Ohio, who picked the five white numbers correctly. Another player in Virginia added the Megaplier to win $2 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

The numbers show that your odds of winning the big prize, while considered slight, are at 1-in-302 million. While those odds don't seem much better than the odds of winning the, say, other popular game, the Powerball jackpot, which is at 1 in 292 million, it's still worth trying at $2 per ticket.

Minnesota Lottery Director Robert Doty told the Associated Press back in 2018, “that’s not a bad return on your investment.”