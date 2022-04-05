Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died

Tytyana Miller had appeared alongside her brother, Romeo Miller, on the WE TV reality series "Growing Up Hip Hop."

WASHINGTON — Master P and his family are mourning the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, he announced in a statement on Sunday night.

Tytyana Miller was 29 years old, according to multiple media reports.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve," Master P said in his statement. "We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel"

Tytyana Miller's older brother, Romeo Miller (the rapper formerly known as Lil' Romeo), also wrote about his sister's death on Instagram.

"I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless," Romeo Miller wrote.

A cause of death has not been announced.