Massachusetts police officer drowns trying to save teen who also died

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday during an attempted rescue of a teenage swimmer at a pond.

Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 p.m.

Worcester police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park. Divers located Familia at 2:28 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old male was also located by the divers and rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.