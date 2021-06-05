x
Massachusetts police officer drowns trying to save teen who also died

Credit: AP
Worcester Fire Department divers search Green Hill Pond after reports of a drowning Friday, June 4, 2021. in Worchester, Mass. A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday while attempting to rescue a teenage boy, who also drowned at the pond.(Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday during an attempted rescue of a teenage swimmer at a pond. 

Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 p.m. 

Worcester police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park. Divers located Familia at 2:28 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. 

A 14-year-old male was also located by the divers and rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. 

Familia was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

