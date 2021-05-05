Maryland woman accused of setting home on fire with someone inside, then sitting in lawn chair to watch

Metwally has been charged with attempted murder, arson, assault, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment.

A Maryland woman is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after authorities say she intentionally set her home on fire while another person was inside.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, witnesses reported seeing 47-year-old Gail Metwally setting multiple fires within the home.

They say Metwally then sat in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the home.

Witnesses said after Metwally walked away from the scene, someone was heard yelling for help from a basement window.

Bystanders were able to safely remove the woman through the window.

Metwally, who was still in the area, was taken into custody by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

The fire marshal said a total of four people lived in the home, including Metwally. Two were not home while the fourth was the one rescued from the basement.