Colorado father gets 48 years in death of 13-year-old son

The judge said he couldn't recall another convicted criminal who showed such an utter lack of remorse.

DURANGO, Colo. — When a judge handed down a 48-year prison sentence on Friday, he noted “aggravated circumstances” with Mark Redwine’s lack of remorse and refusal to provide information after his 13-year-old son Dylan disappeared in November 2012.

"As a father, it's your obligation to protect your son and keep him from harm," Judge Jeffrey Wilson told Mark Redwine before issuing his sentence.

"And instead of that, you inflicted enough injury on him to kill him in your living room. After the passion of whatever caused you to act the way you did subsided, you didn't think about Dylan. You thought about yourself. You sanitized the crime scene. You hid Dylan's body, and you went so far as to remove the head from the rest of his body," Wilson said.

Wilson sentenced Mark Redwine to 48 years for both the second-degree murder conviction and the child abuse resulting in death charge following his July 16 conviction. Under Colorado law, those sentences must be served concurrently. He’ll also receive credit for the 1,540 days he’s spent in custody since his indictment in July 2017.

"I believe the right sentence was given out," said Corey Redwine, Dylan's older brother. "This has been nine years of weighing on my mind and my body in ways that I can never describe. So to think about how I felt those nine years and for his 48, you know, it's still not enough for the previous nine years, you know the heartache that our family has endured."

On Friday, Wilson told Mark Redwine that evidence against him was "overwhelming" before he quoted a statement from Mark that appears in a pre-sentencing document.

In it, Mark Redwine wrote "innocent of all charges" and "miscarriage of justice" and "fake conviction" and "sham trial."

He went on to say, according to Wilson, that he was exercising his right to appeal the jury's biased decision to convict despite no evidence that any crime was committed and he too lost a child he "loved more than life itself." He wrote he would continue to fight for justice for Dylan and "stand against fake justice."

In response, Wilson admonished Mark Redwine for his lack of remorse.

"After all this time and listening to what was heard in this courtroom, you still take absolutely no responsibility for what you did to Dylan," Wilson said. "I have trouble remembering a convicted criminal defendant that has shown such an utter lack of remorse for his criminal behavior."

Prosecutors said they're confident in their case and would win any appeal.

"For him to say that this was a sham trial is absurd. He was given every bit of process to him and then some," said La Plata County DA Christian Champagne. "And he received a fair trial for every day of the five weeks that this trial lasted."

Dylan was last seen alive the night of Nov. 18, 2012, the same day he arrived in Vallecito for a court-ordered visit with his father. Prosecutors said the two had a fraught relationship after the boy discovered lewd photos of Mark Redwine. At trial, Dylan's mom and friends testified that he was not looking forward to the visit with his father in southwest Colorado.

Prosecutors showed Dylan's phone and iPod records. His communication ended at 9:37 p.m., on Nov. 18, 2012, and his devices and backpack have not been recovered to this day.

"When I think of that night, It breaks my heart to think about Dylan looking up at his dad, knowing he's the killer. He is my killer," Hall said. "It breaks my heart and I wonder what were you thinking when you saw his big old blue eyes. I don't even think it phased you which is why you really need to have the maximum sentence because you have a lot of soul searching to do."

Mark Redwine reported his son missing on Nov. 19, 2012 after he returned home from work. There was no sign of the boy until June 2013 when his partial remains were found during a search of Middle Mountain. Due to harsh winter conditions, that area had not been previously searched.

"You knew where Dylan was the whole time we were looking for him," said Hall. "And not once did you offer up any advice or suggestion as to where he would be. The night that you hurt Dylan you should have done the right thing and called 911 and let them figure out instead of taking his body and letting it be scavenged on a mountain."

Watch the full sentencing hearing below:

Dylan's skull, which was a key piece of evidence during the trial, wasn't found until late 2015. A prosecution witness testified there was a fracture that happened around the time of Dylan's death as well as sharp force injuries, but a defense expert argued it’s hard to deduce exactly when these injuries occurred.

The jury ultimately rejected a defense theory that Dylan wandered off on his own and possibly succumbed to the elements or a wild animal.

At sentencing, Dylan's older brother Corey questioned what he could have done differently to prevent what happened to his brother but said he's can't blame himself any longer.

"What could I have done differently to keep Dylan from the evils of Mark?' I think about our difference and how I also could have been in the same position as Dylan. While my kids will never meet Dylan or their real grandfather I often think of what I could have done differently as the older brother who was also raised in fear. But I can't change the hate in Mark's heart and I can't blame myself for his mistakes I can only learn from them."

He said now it's up to Mark Redwine to live what he's done and said he's moving on and remembering his little brother.

"Dylan is my hero," he said. "He became more of a man in 13 years than Mark has in 60. I'm so proud of Dylan and what he stood for. I'm sorry for the beautiful woman who will never share his love and the people who will never share his common love for all. It inspires me that Dylan's actions over the course of his life are what will be remembered and not Mark's words or his lies. Dylan's name will run through our family forever."

