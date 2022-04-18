Man says 65 people who attended or worked at New Jersey high school have developed rare brain tumors

Al Lupiano started doing research after he, his sister and other family members all developed rare brain tumors.

NEW JERSEY, USA — A New Jersey man is sounding the alarm after discovering that several people, who all had ties to the same high school, developed rare brain tumors.

"I started doing some research and the 3 became 5, the 5 became 7, and the 7 became 15."

Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist and former resident of Woodbridge Township, said he has confirmed 65 cases of people with rare brain tumors.

The common denominator being they were all Colonia High School graduates or had worked there.

Lupiano was diagnosed 20 years ago and still suffers lingering issues.

He started researching a connection when other family members were diagnosed with the same extremely rare tumor on the left side of the brain.

"Fast forward to august of last year, my sister received news she had a primary brain tumor herself. And unfortunately turned out to be stage 4 glioblastoma. Two hours later, we received information that my wife also had a brain tumor."

After his sister sadly passed away less than a month ago, he posted on Facebook calling on all Colonia High School alumni, asking if others had brain tumors and the response was shocking.

"There's truly only one environmental link to primary brain tumors, and that's ionizing radiation. It's not contaminated water, it's not air, it's not something in soil, it's not something that's done to us due to bad habits."

The school was built in 1967.

Lupiano is working with New Jersey officials.

"It was virgin land. It was woods. The high school was the first thing to be there so there was probably nothing in the ground at that time. The only thing that could have happened potentially is fill brought in during construction but we have no records 55 years ago," Mayor John McCormick said.

The mayor has reached out to the state health department, department of environmental protection and the federal agency for toxic substance and disease registry.

"We are looking at possible things we can do between the town and school and they said they will look at anything we come up with," McCormick said.

The superintendent of schools said he is waiting to hear what the next steps should be from the environmental agencies.

"I'm a lifelong resident here. I raised my family here, so the health and safety of our students are of paramount importance to me," Joseph Massimino said.