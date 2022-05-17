Teen dies after becoming trapped in sand pit on Jersey Shore

Levi Caverley, 18, and his 17-year-old sister became trapped in the sand pit they were digging on the Jersey Shore.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine teen has died after a hole he was digging in the sand with his sister in New Jersey collapsed.

Levi Caverley, 18, and his 17-year-old sister became trapped in the sand pit they were digging at the beach entrance near Seaview Road in Toms River when it collapsed Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Toms River Police Department.

Police and emergency medical services were called to help the teens at about 4 p.m.

According to the post, the family was visiting the area.

Levi's sister was rescued and treated at the scene, the post states, but he died in the collapse.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:09 PM, multiple police and EMS units were dispatched to the beach entrance... Posted by Toms River Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Levi Caverley's name due to incorrect information provided at the time.