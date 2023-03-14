Lunchables to be offered to K-12 students for lunch this fall

The company says new Lunchables have “improved nutrition" that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs.

Kraft Heinz announced that two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall: Lunchables Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza.

The company says the two products are different than those found in grocery stores. The new Lunchables have “improved nutrition" that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.