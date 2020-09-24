Louisville officer shot, but unclear if tied to protests

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

Authorities say an officer has been shot hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor and protesters took to the streets.

Several shots rang out as protesters tried to avoid police blockades. People covered their ears, ran away and frantically looked for places to hide Wednesday night.

It comes after prosecutors say two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves when they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.