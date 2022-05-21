Louisiana 18-year-old killed in car crash hours after graduating high school

The 18-year-old woman died in a two vehicle crash at Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

SULPHUR, La. — A southwest Louisiana community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old who died in a car crash just hours after graduating from high school.

Sulphur Police told KPLC that an 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The television station reports that Sulphur High School later identified the woman as Jesse Harmon.

In a post shared on the school's Facebook page, Sulphur High School offered condolences to family and friends who knew Harmon. Counselors will be available this week for students in need, the school said.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board's website said that Sulphur High School's graduation ceremony was at 10 a.m. Saturday at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who were... Posted by Sulphur High School on Sunday, May 22, 2022