Arkansas teacher accused of forcing 5-year-old student to get feces out of toilet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A Little Rock mother is seeking legal action after her child says he was forced to dig in a toilet at school by a teacher with his bare hands.

Ashley Murry says she was shocked when her son told her what happened in class last Friday.

"He just came to me and said, 'She made me get my boo boo out with my bare hands in the toilet.' I'm like, 'are you serious?' He kept saying it and telling everybody and I know when he's lying," said Murry.

Her son is a kindergartener at Crystal Hill Elementary School. According to Murry, her son's teacher wanted to teach him a lesson about not clogging the toilet, so she allegedly forced him to dig out his feces from the toilet.

"I don't ever want another kid to have to experience this. It's disturbing. It's disgusting. It's degrading. It's belittling. I don't want any kid to have to go through what my son's been through," said Murry.

Murry's mother, Tami Murry says she was furious when her daughter told her what her son said happened.

"I come from a long line of teachers. I taught school in the private sector. That is not what we're taught. You would never ever. You wouldn't even have to second guess yourself," said Tami Murry.

In a statement Tuesday, the Pulaski County Special School District said they aim to ensure that every student is treated with respect in all areas of the education process.

"District administrators are aware of an alleged situation that occurred at Crystal Hill Elementary on Friday, March 5. We are actively investigating this alleged action in the classroom. As with district policy we cannot disclose information in regard to disciplinary personnel matters.

The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation," the statement reads.

Ashley Murry says the teacher in question called her after she addressed the claims to the principal of the school earlier this week.

"She said 'I don't have an explanation on what happened. I just know that I'm deeply sorry for what happened,'" said Ashley Murry.

Tami Murry says just saying sorry isn't going to make the issue go away.

In an updated statement Wednesday afternoon, Pulaski County Special School District says it understands the concern and outrage over the incident and that the human resources department is investigating the matter.

In that statement, the PCSSD superintendent Dr. Charles McNulty says when you have these events that touch and deeply affect humanity, the root is institutional and systemic.

“Systemic racism, classism, sexism - they play in part of our daily lives, and sometimes these events overshadow who we are and who we need to be," said Dr. McNulty.

"Over the past three years, PCSSD has taken extensive steps to enhance equity and excellence across the district. Our professional staff continues to mirror our communities and the many cultures that thrive in our schools."

The Murrys spoke with lawyers Wednesday morning.

Ashley Murry says the situation is still affecting her son. He's in emotional distress over the humiliation and embarrassment.