LCSD lost a Sgt. unexpectedly this week. Sgt. Cathy Etheredge, 60, worked in law enforcement for 4 decades.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office lost a Sgt. unexpectedly this week.

Sgt. Cathy Etheredge, 60, died unexpectedly this week, according to LCSD.

According to the LCSD, Etheredge joined the department in 2003 and most recently served as a sergeant in the Professional Standards Division.

According to the department, her passing is a 'tremendous loss.' She brought a 'maternal and folksy style' to her role, and connected with her deputies personally.

She joined the department as a patrol deputy and worked as a school resource officer, victim assistance officer and investigator.

She also served with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Lexington County Department of Public Safety and the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. Her career spanned more than four decades in law enforcement.

According to LCSD, a celebration of life will be held on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at Sam Etheredge Place, 304 Sam Etheredge Road in Saluda.