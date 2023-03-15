Kyle Chrisley arrested 2 months after Todd, Julie begin serving prison sentences

Kyle Chrisley's arrest comes two months after his father Todd and stepmother Julie began their lengthy federal prison sentences.

WASHINGTON — Former reality star Kyle Chrisley was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault in Smyrna, Tennessee, according to police.

A press release from the city stated that Chrisley, who appeared with his family on the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," was involved in a "physical altercation" with one of his supervisors at a truck rental business on Monday.

During the incident, "a 'fixed blade' was brandished by Chrisley," authorities stated. A warrant was issued for the 32-year-old's arrest and he voluntarily turned himself in on Tuesday.

Smyrna is located about 30 minutes from Nashville.

Bond was set at $3,000 and he was released from jail after posting bail, according to multiple media reports. He is scheduled to appear in court via video on March 20, according to online records.

Kyle's arrest comes two months after his father Todd and stepmother Julie began their respective prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion crimes. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie received seven.

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

After his parents' sentencing, Kyle urged his Instagram followers not to judge them.

According to PEOPLE, Kyle used to be estranged from his famous reality show family for years and Todd and Julie previously obtained full custody of Kyle's 10-year-old daughter Chloe.