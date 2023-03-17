'I about fell over': Kentucky woman wins $50,000 on scratch-off ticket

She plans to put the winnings toward a down payment on a home and buy a car, lottery officials said.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. — A Graves County woman went for the green just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

According to a press release from the Kentucky Lottery, the woman -- who wishes to remain anonymous -- won $50,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket she purchased.



“That little leprechaun was lucky for me,” she told lottery officials.

The Symsonia woman purchased the $5 Go For The Green! ticket last week from the Paducah location of the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet, the release said.

While scratching the ticket off, the press release states she matched the number 16 in the first row and continued to reveal a $10,000 prize. Once she finished scratching the ticket off, she had matched four more numbers -- winning the game’s $50,000 top prize.

“I thought I won $10,000 at first, but turned out it was $50,000,” she said. “I about fell over.”

The woman told lottery officials that she scanned the ticket to make sure it was real.

“I couldn’t even look,” she said. “And to think, this little $5 piece of cardboard paper is worth $50,000."

She was "afraid to fall asleep that night" fearing she would wake up and it would just be a dream, the release said.

According to the press release, it wasn’t until the following day when she received her check for $35,750 when the realization of winning the lottery hit.

“This is life-changing,” she said.

The woman told lottery officials she plans to put the winnings toward a down payment on a home and buy a car.

Officials said the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

