Charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend permanently dismissed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All charges against Kenneth Walker from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed have been permanently dismissed.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charged with prejudice, meaning Walker can not be recharged in the future.

Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot LMPD Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly when police entered Taylor's apartment March 13. Walker told police he did not know officers were at the door and believed someone was breaking into the house.

Walker's attorney Steve Romines said it was crucial the charges were not just dismissed, but dismissed with prejudice.

"He's relieved that it's finally over because again, he had to live the entire time with the constant fear that they might bring these charges back and there have been all sorts of rumors that they were going to," Romines said.

The charged were previously dismissed without prejudice in May 2020, when Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine sad more investigation would be necessary.

In a motion filed on March 4, Wine's office said investigations have concluded and "no new information relevant to the charges against [Walker] in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

