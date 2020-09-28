Jury finds white nationalist guilty of rape threat

Christopher Cantwell was found guilty of threatening to rape a woman.

CONCORD, N.H. — A federal jury on Monday found a self-proclaimed white nationalist guilty of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group he felt was harassing and bullying him.

Christopher Cantwell is a New Hampshire resident and radio host who became known after participating in a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He was arrested in January on federal charges of extortion, making threats and cyberstalking. The jury found Cantwell guilty of two of the three charges. He was found guilty of extortion of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking.