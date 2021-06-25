Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

The rulings came hours before Chauvin was to be sentenced for murder in Floyd’s death.

A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial in George Floyd’s death.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday. He says defense attorney Eric Nelson didn't show that the court abused its discretion.

Cahill also rejected a defense request to impeach the jury's verdict for alleged juror misconduct, citing insufficient evidence.

Requests for new trials after a conviction are routine but rarely granted.