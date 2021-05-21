Employee refuses to give would-be Florida bank robber money because she didn't believe his gun was real

No employees were hurt, and no customers were inside the business at the time of the attempted robbery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted bank robbery in the Normandy area Friday afternoon.

JSO said police were called to 5175 Lenox Ave. just before 1 p.m. to assist the Florida Highway Patrol.

An unknown man entered the bank, a Wells Fargo, and pulled out what employees described as resembling a gun, JSO said. The man said "I need your money."

The employee refused to comply because she didn't believe the gun was real, according to JSO. No money was taken.

The suspect, a man between 25 to 30 years old, exited the business, and that's when the employees alerted an off-duty FHP trooper, JSO said. The trooper followed the suspect on foot and apprehended him in the business parking lot.

No employees were hurt, and no customers were inside the business at the time of the attempted robbery, according to JSO.

The suspect is described as being 5'8", thin build, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.