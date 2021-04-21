Michigan zoo mourns loss of beloved 16-year-old lion

“Docha impacted the staff with his aloof personality and his goofy excitement especially when seeing his favorite people. He will be greatly missed.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — John Ball Zoo has announced the passing of its beloved 16-year-old lion, Docha.

In a release sent Wednesday, the zoo said that “Docha’s care team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him due to progressive neurological issues, along with his declining health and quality of life on Tuesday afternoon.”

“Many have a real connection to Docha and he will be greatly missed”, said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “He brought joy to many, and created real connections between people and wildlife that have advanced our mission, but most of all, he had a big personality that brought delight to literally millions of people.”

In the past 10 to 12 years, Docha developed epilepsy which caused him to have many health challenges. Recently, his keepers noticed gradual changes and a veterinary neurologist believed Docha had a lesion on the left side of his brain.

Confirming the diagnosis would have required Docha to be taken off-site for an MRI. Considering his age, health, and the inability to treat the lesion, the team chose to begin close monitoring, while also attempting to alter Docha’s medications.

In recent days, the Zoo noticed a drastic change in Docha’s balance, stability, and simple motor functions. Due to these factors and the decline in the health and quality of his life, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Docha.

“Docha’s story is a great example of the advancement of zoo medicine and how we can use medical technology and the expertise of veterinary specialists to provide the best possible care for our patients,” said John Ball Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Colburn.

“In June 2011, after experiencing multiple seizures, Docha was transported to Michigan State University where he underwent an MRI that ultimately led to his diagnosis of epilepsy. In the wild, Docha would not have survived but since his diagnosis we have administered anti-seizure medication, along with consistent monitoring and care that led to a long life for Docha.”

Docha was born at Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens on April 10, 2005 and joined the John Ball Zoo family in May 2007. The zoo said he quickly became a favorite with guests and volunteers.

The average lifespan of an African lion in human care is 16.9 years and 10 to 14 years in the wild. African lions are vulnerable in the wild. They once lived across the entire continent of Africa, but have lost more than 92% of their native range to habitat loss.

Docha was an ambassador for lions and all wild creatures, helping raise funds for the Lion Recovery Fund, which has a goal of doubling the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

“This is always an extremely difficult decision, but is especially difficult with an animal as unique as Docha,” said Tim Sampson, Animal Curator and Docha’s care giver since he arrived at John Ball Zoo. “Docha impacted the staff with his aloof personality and his goofy excitement especially when seeing his favorite people. He will be greatly missed.”

