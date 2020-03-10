x
Biden campaign takes down attack ads following Trump coronavirus diagnosis

The official says Biden made the decision before news surfaced that Trump was being transferred to a military hospital for a “few days” of treatment.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

That’s according to a Biden campaign official who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Friday to discuss internal planning.

The Democrat’s campaign is removing all its negative ads, although in some cases, it may take days for ads already in circulation to stop running. The official says Biden made the decision before news surfaced that Trump was being transferred to a military hospital for a “few days” of treatment.

At least so far, Trump’s campaign has not begun removing any of its attack ads against Biden.

The presidential election is just over one month away.

