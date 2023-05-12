'Jeopardy!' hosts Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik competing for Emmy

Bialik and Jennings have both earned Emmy nods after taking over as permanent co-hosts in July 2022.

LOS ANGELES — Nearly a year after they were named permanent hosts of the long-running quiz show "Jeopardy!," Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have both received Emmy nominations — and they'll be going head to head in a new category at the 75th Primetime Emmys.

The two will compete in the category of outstanding game show host, which until this year had been part of the Daytime Emmys.

Bialik and Jennings have officially shared hosting duties since July 2022 following the death of Alex Trebek and an unusually dramatic search process.

This is Bialik's fifth Emmy nomination. She has four previous nominations in the category of outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her work as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory." It is Jennings' first.

"Congratulations @KenJennings on your first Emmy nomination!! I'm so happy for you!" she wrote on Twitter. "I'm thinking we go in matching tuxedos? Let's discuss."

Congratulations @KenJennings on your first Emmy nomination !! I'm so happy for you! I'm thinking we go in matching tuxedos? 🤵‍♂️🤵‍♀️ Let's discuss. 💛💛 @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/EoML5tmnw1 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 12, 2023

Jennings holds the "Jeopardy!" record for most consecutive wins — 74 episodes during his original 2004 run — and highest winnings in regular-season play.

The other nominees in the outstanding game show host category are "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey, "Password" host Keke Palmer and longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, who announced earlier this year that he plans to retire after the show's upcoming season. Harvey is the only host to have previous wins in the category when it was part of the Daytime Emmys.

The show also received a nomination for outstanding game show. "Jeopardy!" has 43 Emmy wins under its belt already, according to the show's website.

During the final weeks of taping season 39, Bialik opted not to host the final episodes of the season in support of the Writers' Guild of America strike. Jennings will be the sole host the remaining episodes of this season.