Florida man pleads guilty to taking photos as he sexually abused a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Note: The video above is from Oct. 8, 2019.

A 43-year-old Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to two counts of producing images of himself as he sexually abused a child, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Columbus Donavan Jeffrey faces a potential sentence of 15 to 60 years in federal prison when he is sentenced, a date not set yet, prosecutors said. Jeffrey also is HIV-positive.

The case against Jeffrey began in May 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from a company that hosts a social messaging application, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The tip was that a user named “hideme1977,” identified as Jeffrey, uploaded several pornographic images. The images showed Jeffrey sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

On Oct. 3 2019, Sheriff’s Office detectives and other investigators executed a search warrant at Jeffrey’s home. He said he had used the “hideme1977” username on the app and also identified himself and the child in one of the photos, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Detectives found the child, who confirmed Jeffrey's sexual abuse on at least three occasions and that photos were taken during two of them.