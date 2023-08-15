Louisville Ballet receives hefty donation from hometown hero, Jack Harlow

"I desperately want for them to remain a staple in Louisville’s creative ecosystem for the rest of my life and beyond," Harlow said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pillar of Louisville's local arts community just received a hefty donation from a star.

After 72 years of creating beautiful art, Louisville Ballet is reportedly struggling to recover since the pandemic.

News about its hard times got back to Louisville's own Jack Harlow, and through his foundation, Harlow donated $50,000 to the Louisville Ballet.

Louisville Ballet has thrived for 72 years as one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the country. This... Posted by The Jack Harlow Foundation on Monday, August 14, 2023

In a Facebook post, Harlow says he wants to see the ballet "remain a staple in Louisville's creative ecosystem."

Harlow is encouraging anyone of means in the Louisville community to make a contribution to aid the ballet.

The Louisville Ballet released a statement containing the following:

"We look forward to working with Jack and The Jack Harlow Foundation this season and beyond to bring creative and impactful projects to life."

