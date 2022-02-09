x
Indonesia frees croc from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years

The beast was seen on the city’s river with the tire around its neck becoming increasingly tighter, running the risk of choking her.
PALU, Palu City — A wild crocodile with a used motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher.

Wildlife conservation officials hailed the tireless effort as a milestone Wednesday.

The 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) female saltwater crocodile has become an icon to the people in Palu, the capital city of Central Sulawesi.

The beast was seen on the city’s river with the tire around its neck becoming increasingly tighter, running the risk of choking her.

Conservation officials were racing to rescue the crocodile since residents spotted the reptile in 2016, generating sympathy among residents and worldwide.

