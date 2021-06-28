Indiana state trooper escorts stranded women to lunch date

Trooper Ross Johnson helped two women get to a lunch date with their 93-year-old sister.

JASPER, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was in the right place at the right time for two women who were about to miss an important lunch date.

Trooper Ross Johnson out of ISP's Jasper Post found 89-year-old Donna Stinson and her sister, 91-year-old Helen Harmon stranded after their car broke down. According to the post's Facebook page, the trooper gave them a ride to Bloomington, where they were headed to meet their 93-year-old sister for lunch.

The post said Stinson even got to try out the siren.

More than 200 people commented on the post since it was shared Saturday, June 26, including a few members of the ladies' family.