'I'm still going': 8-year-old in Maine continues tradition of buying toys for kids in the hospital

GREENE, Maine — In many ways, we've all had to find new ways to carry on.

That's the case for 8-year-old RJ Bourgeois of Greene.

The pandemic was not going to stop his annual mission of helping kids in the hospital.

For the past three years, he has fundraised to buy toys and other needs for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

He does this to pay it forward because he was in the NICU due to complications at birth.

Now he's healthy and helping his community.

In the past three years, he's collected more than ten thousand dollars to be used to help the hospital and other causes.

This year he turned to an online auction to raise money to buy the toys and other supplies.

"Even during COVID they have a lot on their hands so I'm still going to help," he said about the team at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

He's also helping local families by getting donated chairs and desks for kids who are remote learning.

His work isn't done after this week.