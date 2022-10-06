Hyundai offers security kits to address vehicle thefts; will cost owners at least $170

To protect Hyundai vehicles against theft, the motor company has released details on a new security kit that will cost drivers $170, plus possible installation fees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hyundai Motors released a new security kit this month in an attempt to combat the theft of their vehicles which are being targeted and stolen across the country.

Just this past week, the motor vehicle company said it is releasing two options to owners of the model year vehicles being targeted: a glass break sensor security kit and a new software update that is currently under development.

In addition to the new measures, Hyundai released a steering wheel lock earlier this year, which is provided to law enforcement agencies in areas being impacted.

In a written statement, a Hyundai spokesperson said, "We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign."

According to the Columbus Division of Police, thieves are stealing Hyundai and Kia models at a higher rate than other cars in Columbus.

The latest Stolen and Recovered Stolen Vehicle Report shows between Jan. 1, 2022 and Sept. 23, 2022, there were 6,604 total stolen vehicles. Of those, 2,845 were made by Hyundai and Kia.

The number of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles has increased by 129 since early September.

Detectives told 10TV's CrimeTracker 10 in September that thieves have discovered how to steal the models without triggering an alarm and quickly turning on the ignition without a key.

According to a Hyundai spokesperson, the new security kit targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles.

The kits will cost drivers $170, plus possible installation fees. They can be purchased at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar-authorized installers in the U.S.

As an additional security measure, the software, now under development, will help secure targeted vehicles.