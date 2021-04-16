Husband of Indianapolis FedEx worker describes moments during deadly shooting at facility

Ian Johnston said his wife, Lori, texted him late Thursday night saying there was an active shooter at her workplace.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lori Johnston, 54, had just celebrated her one-year anniversary at the FedEx sorting facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Johnston found herself ducking for cover as gunfire erupted at the facility.

A 19-year-old man identified as Brandon Scott Hole opened fire at the facility, killing eight people and wounding several more.

“She's still quite shaken. She's physically OK, but of course, upset she lost some of her friends,” said Lori's husband, Ian.

Ian said his phone started lighting up just after 11 p.m.

“I first heard the news when she texted me and said 'active shooter' and I said 'where?' and she said 'here',” Ian said.

Ian, a former Marine who served nine months in Vietnam, said he texted her back instructions.

“Hide somewhere. She said 'I'm trying' and after that, it went dead for a while,” he said. “She was trying to get some of her staff undercover and working to get some of those hidden if you will,” Ian said.

By the time officers arrived, they said Hole had taken his own life.

“She saw some things that people just shouldn't see. She never saw the gunmen. She heard it and she knew what was going on,” Ian said.

Despite the horror inside her place of work, Ian said Lori plans to return to work.