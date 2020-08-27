Hurricane Laura topples Confederate monument in Louisiana after vote to keep it

The South’s Defenders monument had stood for more than 100 years.

A Confederate general has fallen victim to Hurricane Laura.

The South’s Defenders monument has stood since 1915 outside a courthouse in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where local authorities voted 10-4 this month to keep it in place.

Critics call it a symbol of racism that glorifies slavery. But a Calcasieu Parish official said they asked for public comments and got 878 written responses against relocating the monument – only 67 were in favor of moving it.

Now the pedestal is empty, and the Confederate statue is in pieces on the ground, victim to a Category 4 hurricane that struck the city early Thursday.

You can see photos from social media below.

Can confirm, the confederate statue in Lake Charles that many were wondering about is gone, apparently a casualty of Hurricane Laura pic.twitter.com/xWzLpRAnBJ — Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) August 27, 2020

My dad sent me some pics of the South’s Defenders monument in Downtown Lake Charles post-Laura and... I think some people may be happy about this. #HurricanLaura #HurricaneLaura2020 #Louisiana #lakecharleslouisiana #LakeCharles pic.twitter.com/dzHd5dSwNH — Andrew Beam (@dancemachine48) August 27, 2020

