Hulu users report large service disruption

A website that tracks user reports of online service outages showed a large spike in reported Hulu disruptions just before 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Hulu users across the country were reporting disruptions in service Thursday night. A large number of the reports appeared to be along the East Coast.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks outage reports submitted by users, indicated a large spike in disruptions starting at about 7:55 p.m. ET. By 8:35 p.m., the number of reported issues passed 50,000.

Most of the reported problems related specifically to video streaming.

A heat map on the site indicated the largest number of reports were coming from Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, although there were indications of problems around the country.

A request for information sent to Hulu was not immediately returned.

Some of those reporting their outages on DownDetector threw some humor into their frustrations.

"How can we get Elon Musk to buy Hulu and fix it?" said one person, referencing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who is making a bid to buy Twitter.

"Russian cyber attack!!!" said another.

"Did the Kardashians crash it?" asked another.

The hashtag #HuluDown began trending.

Streaming is awesome until it’s not. #HuluDown — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) April 22, 2022

It’s not just us, good 😅 — Adam Howard (@ahoward1126) April 22, 2022