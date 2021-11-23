Spotify Wrapped is coming...but when?

Music lovers are looking forward to the streaming service's personalized year-in-review recap.

Curious to know what songs, artists and albums you listened to the most in 2021?

If you stream music through Spotify, you may have looked through the platform's annual "Spotify Wrapped" feature. The interactive roundup catalogues users' top songs, artists, albums and more.

As many Spotify users know, the year-end recap is a walk down musical memory lane, one where no listener can hide the good, the bad and the embarrassing of their streaming habits.

(For the record, there's no shame in being a Swiftie.)

It can also be a symbolic look back at your year, from the "drivers license" low points, to the days you were feeling "good as hell."

It’s all fun and games until your Spotify Wrapped is all Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers and you have to admit to yourself and your peers that your hot girl summer era was all a lie. It’s been a depressed girl spring, summer, autumn and winter kind of year. — fran (@galacticidiots) November 15, 2021

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Spotify hasn't yet premiered the feature for 2021, but here's what you can expect based on recent years.

In 2020, "Spotify Wrapped" counted listening stats from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, according to a support post from a company moderator.

The initial interactive experience was only available via the Spotify app, but the resulting customized playlists could be accessed here on the Spotify site.

Last year, users who opted in to "product news" in their notification settings got email notifications when "Wrapped" officially went live.

Spotify did not respond to a question about when "Wrapped" would be released in 2021. But in recent years "Wrapped" has typically dropped during the first week of December.

In the meantime, the jury's still out on sharing your results on social media-- will people care? Will they judge your taste in music?

As we approach “no one cares about your Spotify wrapped” season. I do. I care about your Spotify wrapped. I will inspect and judge your music preferences and decide what kind of person you are based on it. Don’t be shy, post it. — Jordyn (@jordynejoness) November 16, 2021

When you low key been listening to trash music and Spotify Wrapped about to come out pic.twitter.com/sGmLgEbmyb — Zohaib Qureshi (@ZohaibQureshi21) November 19, 2021