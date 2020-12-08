Young Houston doctor fighting for her life after catching COVID-19

Dr. Adeline Fagan’s family lives in New York and has not been able to physically see her since she fell ill.

HOUSTON — A Houston doctor is fighting for her life after catching COVID-19 last month. Dr. Adeline Fagan was starting her second year of residency in Houston as an OB/GYN when she got sick. Now, she’s on a ventilator.

Natalie Fagan, Adeline’s youngest sister, said Adeline has always wanted to help people.

“From the beginning of time she wanted to be a doctor and she fought for it,” Natalie said. “She fought hard. She studied hard. She studied really hard and she got there.”

Another sister, Maureen Fagan, said Adeline has overcome a lot of obstacles on her road to becoming a physician. However, her latest hurdle is the biggest yet.

The 28-year-old lies sedated and on a ventilator in Houston after being infected with the coronavirus. Adeline’s family lives in New York and has not been able to physically see her since she fell ill.

“That’s probably the worst part is that knowing that we’re here for her and we have so much love and support and more or less we can’t even hold her hand and talk to her in person to relay those messages,” Maureen said.

Her sisters said Adeline has a history of asthma, upper respiratory infections and pneumonia. But, that wasn’t going to stop her from doing what she loved during the pandemic.

“It’s what she wants to be doing. She wants to get out of bed every morning and deliver babies and help women,” Maureen said.

Adeline’s family knows things don’t look good but they’re doing everything they can to remain optimistic.

“I know In my heart that Adeline is going to come home and she’s going to get better and there’s no other option than to believe that because the other option is just unbearable,” Natalie said.