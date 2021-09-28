x
Housing market so hot, burned house going for almost $400,000 in Massachusetts

The online listing for the burned three-bedroom home with more than 1,800 square feet says it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as-is.
Credit: AP
A home that was seriously damaged by fire is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Melrose, Mass. WBZ-TV reported that the $399,000 asking price for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is in the state. The online listing for the burned, three bedroom, 1,857-square foot home says it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as is. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MELROSE, Mass. — A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000.

WBZ-TV reported Monday that the listing for the home in the Boston suburb of Melrose is evidence of how hot the housing market is.

Industry groups in August listed the median sale price of single-family homes in the state to be in the mid $500,000s.

The online listing for the burned three-bedroom home with more than 1,800 square feet begins with a call out to contractors, saying it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as-is. 

The house suffered an intense fire in August that blew out its front windows.

