Joey Chestnut downs 62 hot dogs to win 16th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK — Joey Chestnut ate an impressive 62 hot dogs to win his 16th men's title in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after stormy weather delayed the competition.

Defending women's champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim her ninth title.

Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes Tuesday in a contest that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two women tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

The annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia, according to ESPN.

Last year, Chestnut managed to secure his 15th win and took down a protestor while continuing to eat.