Honda recalls 120,000 cars for faulty brake systems

Drivers in the recalled cars may be unable to brake quickly, or lose the ability to brake entirely.

WASHINGTON — More than 120,000 Honda vehicles have been recalled because of assembly issues that could prevent them from braking correctly.

Honda said 124,077 vehicles are affected by the recall, which spans five separate models from 2020-2023.

Some 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles are included.

According to documents posted online by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda says there have been no reports of crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue.

The recall was issued after it was discovered that a loose fastener on the brake booster assembly in some of those cars could cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly.

In modern cars, pushing the brake pedal activates a system called a brake booster, which multiplies the force used to push the pedal down, meaning it takes much less force to actually stop the car. If those systems disconnect, like what Honda said is happening with some of the recalled vehicles, drivers may be unable to brake quickly, or lose the ability to brake entirely.

The issue was reportedly caused because the tie rod fastener connecting the brake booster and the brake master cylinder in the affected cars may have been assembled incorrectly.

Drivers whose cars are included in the recall can take their vehicle to a dealer, where they can have the part inspected and repaired free of charge. Affected drivers are expected to start getting notification letters from Honda starting Aug. 7.

Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 to see if their car is included in the recall.