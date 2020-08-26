Honda reaches $85 million settlement over airbags

Honda has reached an $85 million settlement with multiple states, including Ohio, over allegations that it hid safety failures in the airbags of certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S.
The settlement ties up an investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers of issues related to the significant risk of rupture in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain cars, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost said Ohio will receive more than $2.3 million of the settlement total.
The systems were designed and made by Takata Corp. Problems with Takata’s products touched off the largest string of automotive recalls in U.S. history with around 50 million inflators recalled. About 100 million are being recalled worldwide.
At least 25 people have been killed worldwide by Takata inflators and more than 300 have been injured.
The settlement was announced Tuesday, and involved attorneys general from 48 states.
Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the defective inflators since 2008.
Yost said Honda will do the following as part of the settlement:
- Take steps to ensure that future airbag designs include “fail-safe” features to protect passengers in the event the inflator ruptures.
- Adopt changes to its procurement process for frontal airbags, ensure that its suppliers have the appropriate industry certifications and satisfy key industry performance standards, as well as improve record-keeping and parts tracking.
- Implement recurrence prevention procedures designed to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again, such as requiring that Honda approve all new frontal airbag designs before the company will consider them for use in new vehicles.
- Abide by prohibitions on misleading advertisements and point of sale representations regarding the safety of Honda’s vehicles, including the airbags.
- Make improvements in critical areas such as risk management, quality control, supplier oversight, training and certifications, and implement mandatory whistleblower protections.