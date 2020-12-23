Homeless man dragged to alley way, robbed of $20 by two Arkansas teens

On Tuesday, officers located a 50-year-old homeless man who said he was robbed by two unknown suspects.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 officers located a 50-year-old homeless man who said he was robbed by two unknown suspects.

The victim said he was in the parking lot of Arcade Drive when two unknown male suspects approached him and drug him into an alley, next to the business.

The victim said the suspects grabbed him, threw him on the ground and told him to give them what he had.

The suspects, who appeared to be in their late teens according to the victim, took his wallet and took his money, amounting to $20.

The suspects threw the wallet back at him and walked away in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim's knee was bleeding from having been thrown to the ground, but he denied medical attention.