Who were the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting?

Two people have been identified so far: A caring grandfather and a woman remembered for her warmth and kindness.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police say seven people were killed and at least 30 were injured when a gunman opened fire on crowds of Fourth of July paradegoers in a Chicago suburb.

Officials haven't released the names of the victims as of Tuesday morning, but loved ones began to come forward.

The injured people ranged from 8 to 85 years old, hospitals said -- most with gunshot wounds. Police said as of Tuesday, no children had died from the shooting.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.

On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.

Nicolas Toledo

Nicolas Toledo, a loving grandfather in his 70s, was killed in the shooting, family members confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Family members told The New York Times that Toledo hadn't wanted to go to the parade, but went anyways because his family didn't want to leave him alone. He was sitting in a wheelchair between his son and a nephew before the shots rang out.

“He was so happy,” Toledo's granddaughter Xochil told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

She said when the shots rang out, three bullets hit Toledo: “He was the one who saved all of our lives. It would have gone to me, my boyfriend or my cousins." Her father was shot in the arm trying to protect Toledo, and her boyfriend was shot in the back.

A GoFundMe campaign described Toledo as a "father of 8 and grandfather to many." Family members told the New York Times that he held dual citizenship in the U.S. and Mexico, traveling between the countries all his life. The family urged him to come to Highland Park months ago so they could spend more time with him.

The GoFundMe campaign had received more than seven times its original $5,000 goal by Tuesday morning.

Jacki Sundheim

A nearby synagogue said Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong member, was shot and killed at the parade.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," North Shore Congregation Israel said in a statement.

The synagogue said Sundheim was a congregant all her life and a beloved staff member for decades.

Katherine Goldstein

Goldstein was a 64-year-old resident of Highland Park, celebrating Independence Day at her town's annual parade.

Stephen Straus

Straus, a Chicago financial adviser, was one of the first observers at the parade and attended it every year, his grandchildren said.

Brothers Maxwell and Tobias Straus described their grandfather as a kind and active man who loved walking, biking and attending community events.

“The way he lived life, you’d think he was still middle-aged,” Maxwell Straus said in an interview.

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza

Toledo-Zaragoza was killed on what his 23-year-old granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, said was supposed to be a “fun family day” that “turned into a horrific nightmare for us all.”

On a GoFundMe page to raise money for Toledo’s funeral expenses, Xochil Toledo said her grandfather was a “loving man, creative, adventurous and funny.”

The seventh victim has not been identified yet.