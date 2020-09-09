Two women indicted on hate crime, robbery charges after taking MAGA hat from child

Video of the two women has been viewed millions of times on Twitter and has been shared by Donald Trump, Jr.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Two women are facing hate crime charges after a video shows them confronting a 7-year-old boy and his mother outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware over their support of President Donald Trump and seizing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted 21-year-old Olivia Winslow and 21-year-old Camryn Amy on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and committing a hate crime, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Amy also was indicted on misdemeanor charges after reportedly assaulting a man who tried to retrieve the hat, attempting to assault the boy’s mother and offensive touching of the boy.

The two women were seen in a viral video posted on Twitter by Students for Trump on Aug. 20. The video has been viewed millions of times and was shared by Trump's son Donald Jr., the Delaware News Journal reports.

The Journal reports Kathy Jennings, Delaware Attorney General, said in a written statement Tuesday that "harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded."

According to the Journal, Delaware law states that a person is guilty of a hate crime when they commit a "crime for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or commits said crime because the victim has exercised or enjoyed said rights."

