Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46

The Script, one of Ireland's biggest bands, had six Top 10 albums in the U.K. and one top three album in the U.S.

LONDON, UK — Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46.

The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in five countries.

The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s biggest bands in the 2010s. The Script went on to have six Top 10 albums in the U.K. and one top three album in the U.S. The band was set to hit European stages with Pink later this year during the American singer's Summer Carnival tour.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and sent condolences to Sheehan’s family. He said he met the band in 2013 as part of a program that celebrated Irish creativity.

"All those who knew Mark Sheehan, and those millions more who enjoyed and appreciated his music, will have been deeply shocked to hear of his too-early death," Higgins said.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins said.