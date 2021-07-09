x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

The bear was shot by federal wildlife workers wearing night vision goggles shortly after midnight.
Credit: Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP
A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sets Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the camping area in Ovando, Mont.

Wildlife officials say they’ve shot and killed a grizzly bear in Montana that had pulled a woman from her tent, killing her.

The bear was shot by federal wildlife workers wearing night vision goggles shortly after midnight, when it approached a trap set near a chicken coop about 2 miles from the small town of Ovando, where Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was killed Tuesday. 

Lokan was an experienced outdoors woman and cyclist who was on a long-distance cycling trip. 

She and her party were camped by the town's post office when she was killed. 

Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, competitive and adventuresome and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.