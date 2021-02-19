Florida to lower flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

The conservative talk radio host and Palm Beach resident died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer.

TAMPA, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida will be lowering it's flags to half-staff in honor of late radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The conservative talk radio host and Palm Beach resident died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was known for his controversial and outspoken views that galvanized listeners for more than 30 years on the air.

He ripped into liberals, foretold the rise of Donald Trump and laid waste to political correctness with a merry brand of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices on the American right.

The Florida governor announced proposed legislation aimed at strengthening election integrity, but began the event in West Palm Beach with a few words on Limbaugh.

"There's not much that needs to be said. The guy was an absolute legend, he was a friend of mine, and just a great person," DeSantis said before welcoming James Golden, better known as Limbaugh's producer "Bo Snerdley," up to speak.

Golden reflected on memories of his late friend and praised the governor for his leadership.

"They're still figuring out the arrangements but what we do when there's things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we're going to be lowering the flags to half-staff," DeSantis said.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini requested the lowering of the flags on Wednesday, calling Limbaugh a "relentless champion of America and of civic engagement."

Today I sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting the lowering of Florida’s flags to half-staff in honor of the passing of a great Floridian—Rush Limbaugh.



Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement. May his memory live on forever. pic.twitter.com/5vXHbo9mDz — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 17, 2021

However the decision was met with criticism by many including Florida's agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried.

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida's flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.



But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis.



Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021